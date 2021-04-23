Click Here For Weekend Forecast

Skies clearing producing the possibility of frost this morning in most locations, except the immediate downtown area. Temperatures will be in the 50s for Friday. High pressure will bring drier and milder weather Friday with sunshine. The weekend will start off dry but then a cold front will bring some showers for late Saturday, Saturday night and the first half of Sunday. Sunshine will return next week with with a significant warm up.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 5:55 AM Friday.

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.01 / Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 2.50″ / Year: 7.47″ / Normal: 10.79″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 2.0″ /Month: 4.2″/Normal: 3.1″ / Year: 64.2″ / Normal: 100.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:29 AM / Sunset 8:10 PM Daylight: 13 hours 41 Minutes

FRIDAY:

More sun, breezy and milder. A fine Friday!

High: 55-60

Wind: SW 10-25.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Patchy cloudiness

Low Near 45-Erie … 34-38 inland

Wind: SW 5-15

SATURDAY:

More sunshine to increasing cloudiness. Maybe showers by the end of the day.

High: Near 60

Wind: SSW 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.