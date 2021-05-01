Click here for Weekend Forecast

Wind slowly will die off heading into Friday night. Expect areas of frost likely south of I-90. FREEZE WARNING for interior Erie, interior Ashtabula, Crawford, Venango, Forest & Warren counties until 8AM Saturday. More sunshine expected on Saturday, but clouds will increase by late afternoon into the evening. Not as windy on Saturday but still breezy on Saturday. Expect milder air on Sunday, as a warm front lifts through. There could be a scattered shower, too.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 12:15 AM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: T” / Month: 2.90″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 9.12″ / Normal: 11.62″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 4.3″/Normal: 3.2″ / Year: 64.3″ / Normal: 100.9″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:16 AM / Sunset 8:20 PM Daylight: 14 hours 4 Minutes

SATURDAY:

More sunshine expected. Not as windy but still breezy. Clouds will increase late.

High:59-64

Wind: WSW 5-15.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Becoming mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower.

Low: 54 Erie…49-54 inland.

Wind: SW 10-25.

SUNDAY:

Milder with a scattered rain shower.

High: Near 70.

Wind: SW 5-15.

