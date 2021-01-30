Click Here For Weekend Forecast

More clouds arrive by Sunday, as the next low approaches. Nothing worse then some light snow or flurries possible. The low transfers to the coast heading into early next week. Light snow lingers into Monday, but cold eases, with milder air returning along with regular rain showers by late next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins And Craig Flint, 11:38 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: T”/ Month: 3.57″ / Normal: 2.87″ / Year: 3.57″ / Normal: 2.87″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: T”/ Month: 21.3″/Normal: 28.8″ / Year: 48.3″ / Normal: 65.0″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset 5:35 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 1 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with nothing worse than light snow showers or flurries.

High: Near 35.

Wind: ENE 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Light snow develops. Less than 1″ Erie, but 1-2″ especially to the South.

Low: 28 Erie….20-25 inland.

Wind: ENE 10-25.

MONDAY:

Snow showers likely with another 1-2″ especially to the South.

High: 30-35.

