Click here for Weekend forecast

Cold front passes through this morning with occasional light snow, especially through about lunchtime. Nothing worse than flurries by afternoon. Could be a fresh 1-2″ of fluffy snow. It will be cold and blustery on Sunday. Minor lake effect flurries will be possible Sunday night into early Monday, before tapering. Expect mainly snow free weather on Monday but another fast moving disturbance could bring another round of light snow by Tuesday.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 7am Sunday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: T”/ Month: 0.33″ / Normal: 0.49″ / Year: 3.90″ / Normal: 3.44″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: T”/ Month: 1.2″/Normal: 4.5″ / Year: 49.5″ / Normal: 70.3″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset 5:44 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 17 Minutes

TODAY:

Occasional light snow showers through midday then tapering by afternoon. 1-2″ possible. Breezy and cold.

Highs 20-25.

Wind: WNW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Periods of snow showers along and north of Edinboro/Corry, with an inch or two possible. Scattered snow showers elsewhere with less than an inch

Low: 15 Erie…7-15 inland.

Wind: W 5-15.

MONDAY:

Early lake effect snow showers near the lake shore, with up to an inch possible. Otherwise, scattered snow showers and flurries in the morning

High: 24-28.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.