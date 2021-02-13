Click here for Weekend forecast

Could be some minor flurries early Valentine’s Day. Expect any flurries to end through the morning with some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. Clouds increase again late Sunday, as a series of low pressure systems begin to impact the area. Expect enough snow to plow and shovel Monday into Tuesday. WINTER STORM WATCHES begin Monday and continue through Tuesday for the entire area.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 11:26 PM SATURDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.51″ / Normal: 1.08″ / Year: 4.08″ / Normal: 4.03″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 4.6″/Normal: 9.0″ / Year: 52.9″ / Normal: 74.8″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset 5:53 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 35 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Any scattered flurries end then just mostly cloudy.

High: Near 25.

Wind: NW 3-5.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with snow showers late.

Low: 19 Erie…14-19 inland.

Wind: NE 3-8.

MONDAY:

Light snow likely with 1-3″ possible by sunset. Snow will become steadier and heavier by Monday night.

High: Near 25.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.