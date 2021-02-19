Click here for Weekend forecast

Lake Erie snow showers are likely overnight into Saturday. Expect a spray of 1-4″ over much of Erie county, with locally higher snow fall over far eastern Erie county into Chautauqua county. Only a dusting to an inch elsewhere. Lake snow showers taper to flurries through Saturday afternoon, with maybe some breaks of sunshine by late Saturday. Expect brighter and seasonably cold weather on Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins & Craig Flint, 6:02 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.03″/ Month: 1.17″ / Normal: 1.58″ / Year: 4.74″ / Normal: 4.53″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.3″/ Month: 10.1″/Normal: 12.8″ / Year: 58.4″ / Normal: 78.6″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:09 AM / Sunset 6:00 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 51 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Lake Erie snow showers, 1-4″ in most of Erie county. Dusting to an inch near Meadville.

Low: 20 Erie…14-19 inland.

Winds: WSW 8-14

SATURDAY:

Lake Erie snow showers taper to flurries through afternoon. Maybe a few breaks of sunshine late.

High: Near 25.

Wind: W 8-16.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Leftover flurries early then some clearing overnight.

Low: 12 Erie…0-10 inland.

Wind: W 5-15.

