Click here for Weekend forecast

Even milder weather arrives on Sunday, but a few showers are possible on Sunday, too. It will be windy, too. Gusts near or over 30 mph are possible. Briefly colder air spills into the area early again early next week. There may also be some strong wind gusts, as a sharp cold front moves through. Temperatures likely fall through Monday, along with a few snow showers or flurries off the lake.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio Tom Atkins And Craig Flint, 6:35 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.25″/ Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.29″ / Year: 5.24″ / Normal: 5.24″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 11.2″/Normal: 17.6″ / Year: 59.5″ / Normal: 83.4″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset 6:10 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 13 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly to partly cloudy. The wind subsides with patchy fog possible with any lengthy clearing.

Low: 35 Erie…30-35 inland.

Wind: W 5-15 shifting SE diminishing 3-5.

SUNDAY:

Windy and milder with gusts in excess of 30 mph. Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain.

High: 50-55.

Wind: SSE 10-25 with higher gusts.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few rain or snow showers possible. Still a bit gusty, too.

Low: 32 Erie…27-32 inland.

Wind: SW 10-25 with gusts 35-40.

