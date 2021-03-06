Click here for Weekend forecast

Cold air continues through your Sunday. Pesky lake flakes fizzle through Sunday with a partly sunny sky by afternoon. It will remain cold for March. It will turn noticeably milder into next week. Expect above normal temperatures along with dry weather, too. Wet weather will return by Thursday.
Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:35 PM SATURDAY
Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 0.55″ / Year: 5.36″ / Normal: 5.89″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.1″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 3.3″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 87.3″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset 6:18 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 32 Minutes
TONIGHT:
A few lingering snow flurries. Wind dies down.
Low: Near 20 Erie…10-18 inland
Wind: WNW 10-20 early then becoming calm.
SUNDAY:
Any leftover flurries end then becoming partly sunny.
High: 30 Erie….25-30 inland.
Wind: WNW 3-8.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Becoming mainly clear.
Low: Near 20 Erie….10-18 inland.
Wind: Calm.
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.