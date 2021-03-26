Click HERE for Weekend forecast

ALL warnings and advisories have been discontinued. Winds continue to subside with calm weather returning to start the weekend. Rain returns on Sunday, along with windy weather, too. Expect up and down temperature heading into the final days of March next week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 7:02 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) FRIDAY: 0.41″ / Month: 0.75″ / Normal: 2.43″ / Year: 5.99″ / Normal: 7.77″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 12.2″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 96.2″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 7:41 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 30 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Wind subsides, colder.

Low: 40 Erie…35-40 inland.

Wind: W 15-25 then SW Near 5.

SATURDAY:

Mix of clouds and sun. Less wind and calm weather.

High: 55 Erie…60-65 inland.

Wind: SW then NW Near 5.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers.

Low: Near 45.

Wind: SE Near 5.

