Click Here For Weekend Forecast

An upper level feature will slowly lift N.E. by Sunday. Likely snow free to start Sunday but yet another disturbance approaches for the afternoon, with scattered snow showers becoming numerous by the afternoon. Lake snows become a bit better organized Sunday night through Monday morning. Could be another 1-3 inches especially in the lake belts by Monday morning. Expect lake snows to taper some by Monday afternoon, before yet another disturbance swings through and reorganizes lake snows again Monday night through Tuesday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:28 PM Saturday

Precip: (through 5PM) SATURDAY: 0.15″/ Month: 1.24″ / Normal: 1.64″ / Year: 1.24″ / Normal: 1.64″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 2.0″/ Month: 2.3″/Normal: 16.3″ / Year: 29.3″ / Normal: 52.5″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset 5:17 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 32 Minutes

SUNDAY:

Blustery and cold with snow showers.

High: 34-39

Wind: WSW 10-25 with higher gusts

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Snow showers are likely with 1-3″ possible for the belts. Coating to an inch or two possible for Erie proper.

Low: 28 Erie…24-28 inland.

Wind: WSW 5-15

MONDAY:

Lake snow likely in the morning tapering to flurries during the afternoon. Could be another coating to 2 inches for most. It will be colder.

High: 29-34.

