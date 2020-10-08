Click here for your evening forecast

Large high pressure glides East through Friday, with a southwesterly flow on the backside of the high, expect a warm Fall day on Friday. Even warmer air arrives through Saturday, with a sturdy southwesterly flow. A weak cold front will approach late Saturday with the risk of a few showers towards evening. This weak cold front washes out by Sunday. Expect more clouds and slightly cooler air on Sunday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:25 PM Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.17″/ Year: 28.38″/Normal: 31.61″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset 6:48 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 21 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear.

Low: 48 Erie….39-45 inland.

Wind: WNW 5-15 diminishing.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine, blue sky and milder.

High: 68-72

Wind: SW 8-14.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Turning breezy and mild.

Low: 64 Erie….55-60 inland.

Wind: SSW 10-20.

