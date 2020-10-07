Click here for your evening forecast

Strong cold front will pass through the region later this morning. May set off some scattered showers as it passes. Main threat, though, will be strong and gusty winds. Some PM clearing as it passes.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:35 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.05″ /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.03″/ Year: 28.38″/Normal: 31.47″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:26 AM / Sunset 6:50 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 24 Minutes

TONIGHT:

The wind diminishes through the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy at times. The chance of a shower.

Low: 52 Erie….44-49 inland

Winds: W 10-25 with higher gusts through evening. Shifting NW 5-10.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny with the chance of a spotty shower. It will be cooler, too.

High: 58-62

Wind: WNW 10-20.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear.

Low: 48 Erie….39-45 inland.

Wind: SW 5-10.

