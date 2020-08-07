Click Here For Your Friday Forecast

Ridge of high pressure firmly in control over the Great Lakes will promote super weather heading into the weekend. However, very weak disturbance moves through this ridge today and could spark showers and storms, especially south of I-90 and East of the route 8 corridor. Any leftover t-showers exit through the evening setting the stage for a good deal of sunshine to start the weekend. Warmer, more humid air builds by Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms to return late Monday into Tuesday.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:42 AM Thursday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.84″ /Normal: 0.70″/ Year: 23.99″/Normal: 23.06″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:21 AM / Sunset 8:31 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 10 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Mixed clouds and sun, chance of a shower or storm South of I-90 and East of the Route 8 corridor.

High: 77-81

Winds: NE 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy to mainly clear.

Low: 64 Erie/55-61 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY:

More Sunshine.

High: 82

Wind: NE 5-15.