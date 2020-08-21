Click Here For Your Friday Forecast

Expect all day sunshine again with the high remaining in control. As the high shifts East, heat and humidity build into the weekend. The highest likelihood for scattered showers and storms appears to be Sunday. It will remain warm and muggy heading into next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 7:01 AM Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.27″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 24.63″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:35 AM / Sunset 8:11 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 36 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Bright and sunny all day. Warmer, bit more humidity, too.

High: 80-85.

Wind: SW 4-8 becoming NW 8-16 Near Lake Erie.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and not as cool.

Low: 65 Erie…55-60 inland.

Wind: Light

SATURDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny with more heat and humidity.

High: 84-89.

Wind: SW 5-15.

