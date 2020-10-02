Click Here For Your Friday Forecast

Expect more rain or showers, along with some lake effect rain showers through Friday. Could be a thunderstorm, too. Some of the storms may contain a waterspout over the lake. After a lingering morning shower off the lake Saturday, expect some partial sunshine. More clouds increase Sunday, as the next low approaches. Could be a shower by late Sunday, too.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins 6:40 AM Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.20″ /Month: 0.20″ /Normal: 0.15″/ Year: 27.07″/Normal: 30.59″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset 7:00 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 41 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Mostly to partly cloudy at times. More passing lake effect rain showers are likely.

High: Near 55

Wind: WSW 10-25

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Harvest moonlight, mixed with clouds, another shower likely.

Low: 40-45-Erie…35-40 Inland and Mountains

Wind: NW 5-15

SATURDAY:

Lingering morning rain shower off the lake. Then partial sunshine and a brisk October day.

High: Near 55

