Click HERE for your Friday forecast

High pressure will bring a blustery, but chilly and dry day Friday. Sunny and dry weather into early next week with a warming trend. into Wednesday of next week.
Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Tom DiVecchio 7:08 AM FRIDAY
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 0.30″ / Normal: 1.63″ / Year: 5.54″ / Normal: 6.97″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 9.2″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 93.2″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset 7:32 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 7 Minutes
FRIDAY:
Sunny, brisk and cold.
High: 35-40
Wind: NE 15-30
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Clear and cold.
Low: 28 Erie and 18-22 inland.
Wind: NE 10-25 then becoming calm.
SATURDAY:
Not as chilly with more bright sunshine.
High: Near 50.
Wind: N 5-15.
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.