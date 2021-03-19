Click HERE for your Friday forecast

High pressure will bring a blustery, but chilly and dry day Friday. Sunny and dry weather into early next week with a warming trend. into Wednesday of next week.

Meteorologists Tom Atkins & Tom DiVecchio 7:08 AM FRIDAY

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.11″ / Month: 0.30″ / Normal: 1.63″ / Year: 5.54″ / Normal: 6.97″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ /Month: 0.5″/Normal: 9.2″ / Year: 60.0″ / Normal: 93.2″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:25 AM / Sunset 7:32 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 7 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Sunny, brisk and cold.

High: 35-40

Wind: NE 15-30

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear and cold.

Low: 28 Erie and 18-22 inland.

Wind: NE 10-25 then becoming calm.

SATURDAY:

Not as chilly with more bright sunshine.

High: Near 50.

Wind: N 5-15.

