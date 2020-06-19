Click Here For Your Friday Forecast

Upper low will continue to affect our weather into Friday, allowing for a chance of some storms to develop. They will be scattered at best through and although more chances for showers and storms exist over the weekend, mainly rain free weather is expected with warm and muggy conditions.
Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:06AM Friday
Precip: THURSDAY: 0.04″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.91″ /Normal: 2.27″/ Year: 17.84″/Normal: 17.33″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny and humid. Few PM storms around.
High: 80-85
Wind: Variable 5-12
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Any t-showers ending through the evening. Remaining very muggy.
Lows: Near 65
Wind: Light E-SE to Calm
SATURDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny with a few more PM storms around.
High: Near 85.
Wind: Variable 5-12