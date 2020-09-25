Click Here For Your Friday Night Forecast

High pressure continues to influence us with more sunshine and increasingly warmer air into the weekend. Could be near record warmth on Sunday! Enjoy it, since we will be transitioning to cooler and more unsettled weather for much of next week.
Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:30 PM Friday
Precip: FRIDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 3.77″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 29.60″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 7:10 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 57 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Clear, a pleasant night.
Low: 62 Erie / 50-55 Inland And Mountains.
Wind: Light South
SATURDAY:
Sunny and summery.
High: 77-82.
Wind: SW 5-15.
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Clear, a breezy and mild September night.
Low: 66 Erie / Inland: 59-64
Wind: SSW 10-20.
