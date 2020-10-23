Click Here For Your Friday Night Forecast

After record warmth Friday, a pretty sharp cold front slices through, with much cooler air by the weekend. Leftover rain showers exit by early Saturday, with some breaks in the clouds trying to develop through Saturday afternoon. Brighter for the second half of the weekend, but remaining cool. Next disturbance approaches Sunday night into Monday. It will be a gray and damp start to next week. Expect periods of rain by Monday…could be some locally heavy rain, too.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:40 PM Friday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 5.80″ / Normal: 3.08″ / Year: 32.67″ / Normal: 33.52″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:44 AM / Sunset 6:25 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 41 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Very mild early with showers and thunder developing by the middle of the evening. Could be a locally strong thunderstorm in the evening. Turning much cooler late.

Low: 47 Erie….40-45 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW then NW 10-25.

SATURDAY:

Brief shower early, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy at times. It will be much cooler.

High: Near 50.

Wind: NW 5-15.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear and chilly.

Low: 39 Erie…32-37 Inland / Warren County Near 30.

Wind: NE 5-10.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.