Click Here For Your Friday Night Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES continue in Chautauqua, Warren, Forest and Venango counties. Pockets of freezing rain are also possible through the late afternoon in portions of Erie county. Expect a light glaze of ice on untreated surfaces. Parking lots and sidewalks will be slippery along with bridges and overpasses, and on/off ramps. Light freezing rain changes to plain rain by this evening.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 3:38 PM Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 2.93″ / Normal: 3.63″ / Year: 41.82″ / Normal: 42.05″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 25.9″/Normal: 26.4″ / Year: 27.0″ / Normal: 35.0″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:00 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 11 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Pockets of freezing rain early in the evening. On and off ramps, bridges and overpasses, parking lots and sidewalks could be slippery. Freezing rain changes to plain rain showers overnight. Windy late.

Low: 35-40 Erie…holding in the low to mid 30s elsewhere. May rise late.

Wind: ENE 5-10 shifting to SSW increasing 10-20 late.

SATURDAY:

Early rain showers taper, breezy and turning cooler with some breaks in the clouds but staying mostly cloudy.

High: 40-45.

Wind: WNW 5-15.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds with a few snow and rain showers late. Patchy freezing rain possible.

Low: Near 32.