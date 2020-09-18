Click Here For Your Friday PM Forecast

**FROST ADVISORY CHAUTAUQUA, WARREN, FOREST, VENANGO AND MERCER COUNTIES TONIGHT**

Patchy cloudiness along with a brief sprinkle off the lake is possible through the morning. Expect more sunshine on this Friday and through the weekend. The weather pattern will remain very quiet heading through next week. The biggest concern over the weekend will be the frost potential. The highest likelihood for areas of frost will be inland south of Erie Friday night, and again Saturday and Sunday nights, too.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 12:30 PM Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 2.27″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 28.10″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:03 AM / Sunset 7:26 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 25 Minutes

FRIDAY:

Patchy lake clouds with the slight risk of a brief sprinkle giving way to more sunshine, brisk NE breeze.

High: 57-62

Wind: NE 10-20

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear and much cooler. Patchy frost possible inland and south of Erie.

Low: 40-45 Lakeshore…30-38 Inland And Mountains

Wind: NE 5-15 diminishing to 3-5.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine, a brisk day.

High: Near 60.

Wind: NE 5-15.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority