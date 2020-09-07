Click Here For Your Labor Day Forecast

Strengthening low glides through the Great Lakes overnight. Associated warm front lifts through while you sleep. Expect scattered showers/rumble of thunder and increasingly windy weather by late Sunday night. The low sends a cold front through on Labor Day with more scattered showers and storms. Wind speeds remain frisky through Labor Day, with gusts of 35-40 mph possible. Be advised, if you’re planning on doing any boating wave heights could reach 4-8 feet on the open waters. There is a Small Craft Advisory posted through Labor Day. In addition, watch for passing thunderstorms, too. The cold front stalls Monday and will meander over the region through Tuesday, with a few lingering showers possible.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom DiVecchio 8:50 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal: 0.79″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 26.62″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:53 AM / Sunset 7:43 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 50 Minutes

TONIGHT:

A few more clouds with the slight risk of a passing rain shower. Breezy

Low: 65 Erie….59-64 Inland and Mountains

Wind: N 5-10 becomes south 15-25 late.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunder showers developing. Breezy.

High: 79-84

Wind: SW 15-25 with higher gusts.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Wind speeds ease with a chance for showers.

Low: 68 Erie….59-64 Inland and Mountains

Wind: NW to NE 5-15…diminishing.

