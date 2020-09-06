Click Here For Your Labor Day Weekend Forecast

After stubborn cloud coverage much of Saturday, expect more sunshine through Sunday. Could be some pesky leftover cloudiness early, as a weak disturbance passes through. Expect more sunshine through the afternoon. Clouds increase again Sunday night. There could be a spotty shower, too. A notable breeze increases Sunday night through Labor Day. It will remain windy on Labor Day, along with another chance of showers and storms, especially by afternoon or evening.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 8:24 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal: 0.66″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 26.49″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:52 AM / Sunset 7:45 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 53 Minute

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear at times early then a few more clouds with the slight risk of a passing rain shower.

Low: 60 Erie….49-55 Inland and Mountains

Wind: WNW 5-10 becoming calm.

SUNDAY:

Patchy lake effect clouds early then becoming partly to mostly sunny.

High: 74-79

Wind: NW shifting to SW 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A few more clouds with the slight risk of a passing rain shower. Breezy

Low: 65 Erie….59-64 Inland and Mountains

Wind: SE 10-25 with higher gusts late.

MONDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunder showers developing. Breezy.

High: 80-85

Click here for the detailed 7-day Forecast from Your Weather Authority