Click Here For Your Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Cool, refreshing breezes expected today. Most notable near the lake. Cooler, comfortable weather on Saturday. Weak disturbances approaches with more clouds by late Saturday…could be a brief shower late Saturday or Saturday night. Leftover clouds and a lake effect shower early Sunday then more sunshine expected through the day. More summery heat by Labor Day with the next chance for any shower or thunderstorms arriving by next Wednesday or Thursday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 9:30 AM Friday

Precip: THURSDAY: Trace (though 5PM) /Month: Trace /Normal: 0.39″/ Year: 24.85″/Normal: 26.22″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 6:49 AM / Sunset 7:50 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 1 Minute

FRIDAY:

Becoming partly to mostly sunny, cooler, drier and less humid.

High: 69-74

Wind: NW-W 8-16 G25 Lake

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Some patchy clouds, otherwise mainly clear

Low: 58 Erie…45-50 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W 4-12

SATURDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny and comfortable.

High: Near 75

Wind: W 10-25

For the detailed 7 Day Forecast, Click Here https://www.yourerie.com/7-day-forecast/