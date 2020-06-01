Click Here For Your Monday Evening Forecast

Expect a few showers and storms developing well after midnight and into Tuesday, as a warm front lifts over the area. The highest likelihood for showers, maybe some thunder will be through the 1st half of your Tuesday. Low pressure lifting through the Great Lakes Tuesday night and Wednesday drags a cold front through with additional risk for storms and showers from late Tuesday night, into Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:24 PM Monday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.12″/ Year: 16.93″/Normal: 15.18″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Fair skies through evening. Becoming mainly cloudy with showers developing after midnight.

Low: 52-56

Wind: WSW 10-20

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers, maybe a thunderstorm – especially through the morning.

High: 72-77

Winds: SSW 12-25

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A few showers and thunderstorms developing again – especially late.

Low: 60-65.

Wind: SW 6-12.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms around.

High: 75-80.