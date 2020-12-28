Click Here For Your Monday Forecast

Breezy and briefly milder air builds overnight into early Monday before low pressure over the Great Lakes drags a cold front through on Monday. Expect wind gusts of 35-40 mph overnight into Monday. Temperatures likely fall through the day with any passing rain showers changing to snow showers by evening. AS wind direction shifts WNW and it gets colder late Monday, expect a brief period of lake effect snow and showers Monday night. Could be a fresh coating to 2-3 inches. Any lake effect snow showers fizzle by early Tuesday, with some sunny breaks for the afternoon, but it will be much colder on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 7:06 AM Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.73″ / Normal: 3.29″ / Year: 41.62″ / Normal: 41.71″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 25.8″/Normal: 23.2″ / Year: 26.9″ / Normal: 31.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 4:57 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 9 Minutes

MONDAY:

Windy and briefly milder early with passing rain showers. turning blustery and noticeably colder by the afternoon.

High: Near 42.

Wind: SW to W 15-30.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Blustery and colder with lake effect snow and snow showers. New coating to 2-3 inches.

Low: 24 Erie….19-24 Inland.

Wind: WNW 15-25.

TUESDAY:

Blustery and cold with lake effect snow showers around early. Then more sunny breaks for the afternoon.

High: Near 30

