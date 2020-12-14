Click here for your Monday Morning Forecast

Chilly air expected today, with a weak front setting off a few snow or rain showers, with limited lake effect. Keeping things tranquil through tomorrow. Large storm system will ride up the Ohio valley Wednesday, giving us some possible snow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 0.70″ / Normal: 1.63″ / Year: 39.59″ / Normal: 40.05″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 5.3″/Normal: 9.6″ / Year: 6.4″ / Normal: 18.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:42 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 8 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little or no accumulation

High: 35-39.

Wind: WSW 5-15, becoming W 10-20 by afternoon, with gusts to 25-30.

TONIGHT:

Cold and windy with some bands of lake effect snow showers. Little for lake shore. Coating to an inch in the snow belts

Low: 24 Erie…19-24 Inland.

Wind: NW 15-25.

