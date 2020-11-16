Click here for your Monday Morning Forecast

Brisk winds will continue today, along with some light rain and wet snow this morning. Some clearing for the afternoon. NW flow will become established tonight, allowing for some lake effect bands of snow and rain through mid week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.22″ / Month: 1.06″ / Normal: 1.94″ / Year: 35.38″ / Normal: 36.43″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.7″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 2.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 4:58 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 45 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy with scattered flurries, then clearing

High: 41-45

Wind: WSW 15-30 with some higher gusts

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Some light rain developing in the evening, becoming mixed with wet snow after midnight. No accumulations lake shore. A coating to locally 1″ snow belts

Low: 35 Erie….28-34 Inland.

Wind: WSW 15-30.

Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority.