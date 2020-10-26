Click Here For Your Monday Night Forecast

Weak cold front settles through this evening. It will remain damp and gray with patchy drizzle and light rain showers passing through on Tuesday. More sunshine arrives on Wednesday, as an area of high pressure arrives. The remnants of Hurricane ZETA approaches Wednesday night into Thursday. Expect periods of rain on Thursday and as some colder air filters South by Thursday night some wet snow could mix with rain, especially over the higher elevations.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 6:30 PM Monday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 6.52″ / Normal: 3.43″ / Year: 33.39″ / Normal: 33.87″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 6:20 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 32 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Damp and gray with light rain/drizzle, patchy fog.

Low: 42 Erie…39-42 Inland.

Wind: North 4-8.

TUESDAY:

Still damp and cool with spotty showers.

High: 44-49.

Wind: NW 4-8.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Again, still damp and cool with a spotty shower.

Low: 44 Erie…35-40 Inland.

Wind: W 4-8 then SW 5-15.

