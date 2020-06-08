Click Here For Your Monday Night Forecast

Expect another pleasant night for sleeping with comfortable humidity levels, as high pressure drifts through the Great Lakes. As the high shifts East, more heat and humidity surge will surge north. The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Cristobal will interact with a cold front moving through the Great Lakes. As the cold front approaches, expect rounds of downpours and storms developing on your Wednesday. Some storms may produce large hail and damaging wind on Wednesday. IT will remain very warm and humid Wednesday. As the cold front sweeps East, relief arrives on Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins 6:12 PM Monday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.36″ /Normal: 0.99″/ Year: 17.29″/Normal: 16.05″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 11 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear.

Low: 62 Erie…..50s inland

Wind: Light and variable, becoming SE 5-10 late

TUESDAY:

More sunshine and turning hot, more humid.

High: 91 Erie (cooler near Lake Erie shoreline).

Winds: S 5-12, becoming North near the lake in the afternoon

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Becoming partly cloudy, very muggy and warm.

Low: Near 75.

Wind: S 10-25.

WEDNESDAY:

Very humid and warm, hazy sunshine, downpours and storms developing…chance of a strong storm.

High: 85-90