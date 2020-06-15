Click here for your Morning Forecast

High pressure will dominate the weather for much of this week, keeping things on the dry side. Temperatures will slowly rise as it drifts to our south, as will the humidity.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 1.75″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 16.81″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny. Little warmer and becoming breezy this afternoon
High: 71-76
Wind: ENE 5-10 shifting NE 10-20.
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 57 Erie….48-54 inland/mountains
Wind: NE to SE 5-10.
TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 76-80
Winds: Variable to NE 5-10