Click here for your Morning Forecast

High pressure will dominate the weather for much of this week, keeping things on the dry side. Temperatures will slowly rise as it drifts to our south, as will the humidity.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 1.75″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 16.81″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. Little warmer and becoming breezy this afternoon

High: 71-76

Wind: ENE 5-10 shifting NE 10-20.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 57 Erie….48-54 inland/mountains

Wind: NE to SE 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer

High: 76-80

Winds: Variable to NE 5-10

