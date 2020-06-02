Click here for your Morning Forecast

Wave will set off some showers this morning as it moves on by. The majority of the rain will fall through mid morning, then become more scattered. May get some mid/late pm clearing. Unsettled weather will continue later tonight and tomorrow as another front approaches.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.12″/ Year: 16.93″/Normal: 15.18″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes
TODAY:
Showery periods through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or a thunderstorm into early afternoon. Some sun later in the day
High: 74-79 Erie to Meadville….70-74 Warren/Chautauqua counties
Winds: SSW 12-25
TONIGHT:
Breezy with some late night showers/storms possible, mainly Erie/Crawford counties
Low: 64-68 Erie….60-65 elsewhere
Wind: SW 10-20
WEDNESDAY:
Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms rest of the day
High: 75-80.
Winds: WSW 10-18