Click here for your Morning Forecast

Wave will set off some showers this morning as it moves on by. The majority of the rain will fall through mid morning, then become more scattered. May get some mid/late pm clearing. Unsettled weather will continue later tonight and tomorrow as another front approaches.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.12″/ Year: 16.93″/Normal: 15.18″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset 8:51 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 4 Minutes

TODAY:

Showery periods through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or a thunderstorm into early afternoon. Some sun later in the day

High: 74-79 Erie to Meadville….70-74 Warren/Chautauqua counties

Winds: SSW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Breezy with some late night showers/storms possible, mainly Erie/Crawford counties

Low: 64-68 Erie….60-65 elsewhere

Wind: SW 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms rest of the day

High: 75-80.

Winds: WSW 10-18