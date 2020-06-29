Click here for your Morning Monday Forecast

Any thunder showers diminish by sunset. Friday will be perfect. Expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity, as high pressure moves over us. Clouds increase as a warm front approaches Friday night. It will also become muggier and breezy through Friday night. There is a risk of showers and storms late Friday night. A round of downpours and storms appears likely through Saturday morning. Then, breaks of sunshine, with more scattered showers and storms developing Saturday afternoon. Could be a few strong to severe storms, too. Localized flash flooding is possible Saturday, as the cold front slowly moves through. Scattered storms end through Saturday night setting the stage for a much better second half of the weekend. Fair weather high pressure will remain over us into next week. Temperatures will be warming heading towards the fourth of July, too.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 9:12 PM Thursday