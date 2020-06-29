Click here for your Morning Monday Forecast

Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

High pressure will stay in general control of our weather for pretty much the entire week. Some fog this morning, otherwise warm and a little humid today with decent sunshine.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.51″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.57″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 13 Minutes

TODAY:

Patchy early fog, otherwise decent sun and warm.

High: 81 Erie. 82-86 Inland.

Wind: Light south, then north near the lake for the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds.

Low: 64 Erie. 57-62 Inland.

Wind: Light and variable, becoming NE late.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 80-84

Winds: NE 5-15

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar