Click here for your Morning Monday Forecast

High pressure will stay in general control of our weather for pretty much the entire week. Some fog this morning, otherwise warm and a little humid today with decent sunshine.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Monday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.51″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.57″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:48 AM / Sunset 9:01 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 13 Minutes
TODAY:
Patchy early fog, otherwise decent sun and warm.
High: 81 Erie. 82-86 Inland.
Wind: Light south, then north near the lake for the afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds.
Low: 64 Erie. 57-62 Inland.
Wind: Light and variable, becoming NE late.
TUESDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny
High: 80-84
Winds: NE 5-15