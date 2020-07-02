Click here for your Morning Thursday Forecast

Fair weather cumulus clouds dissipate heading into the evening. Expect a mainly clear sky through the rest of the night...could be some patchy fog forming late. More sunshine and more humidity on your Thursday. Expect summery, warm and more humidity heading into the July Fourth holiday weekend. A heat wave appears likely heading into next week. The next chance of a pop-up shower or thunder shower arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 5:41 PM Wednesday