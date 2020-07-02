Click here for your Morning Thursday Forecast

High pressure ridge building to our west will keep the very warm and increasingly humid conditions through the early part of next week. Chance of any storms pretty low.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30am Thursday
Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.88″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.94″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 11 Minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid
High: 84-89
Winds: W-NW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear with patchy fog possible.
Low: 69 Erie….60-64 inland/mountains
Wind: S 5-10.
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny, very warm and humid
High: 84-89
Winds: Variable 5-10