Click here for your Morning Thursday Forecast

High pressure ridge building to our west will keep the very warm and increasingly humid conditions through the early part of next week. Chance of any storms pretty low.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30am Thursday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.01″ /Normal: 3.88″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 18.94″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 5:49 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid

High: 84-89

Winds: W-NW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear with patchy fog possible.

Low: 69 Erie….60-64 inland/mountains

Wind: S 5-10.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny, very warm and humid

High: 84-89

Winds: Variable 5-10

