Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Dry weather continues as high pressure settles in the Ohio valley. It will continue to be the dominant feature in the forecast through the early part of the weekend.

Meteorologist Craig Flint, 11:32 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ /Month: 0.50″ /Normal: 3.44″/ Year: 25.35″/Normal: 29.27″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset 7:14 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 3 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy late, patchy valley fog possible.

Low: 58 Erie / 50-55 Inland And Mountains

Wind: West 5-15 then SW 3-5.

THURSDAY:

Mixed sun and clouds with the slight chance of a brief sprinkle, otherwise mainly dry.

High: 75-80.

Wind: WSW 5-15.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear.

Low: 60 Erie / 50-55 Inland And Mountains

Wind: Becoming calm.

