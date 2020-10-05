Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

As the low glides east, slightly cooler air filters over us Monday. Could be a leftover lake effect rain shower early Monday. Any leftover showers exit with clouds giving way to more sunshine by Monday afternoon.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom DiVecchio 11:38 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: Trace” /Month: 1.16″ /Normal: 0.59″/ Year: 28.03″/Normal: 31.03″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset 6:55 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 32 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Mainly cloudy with passing showers.

Low: 49 Erie…44-48 Inland

Wind: SW 5-15 then NW 3-5.

MONDAY:

Patchy fog early. Spotty drizzle then becoming partly sunny by afternoon.

High: 55-60.

Wind: NW 4-8 then SW 8-14.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy to mainly clear.

Low: 47 Erie…40-45 Inland.

Wind: S 5-15.

