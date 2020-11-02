Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

***WIND ADVISORY Erie county lake shore through 7AM Monday. Wind gusts of 45-50 mph possible**

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 7AM Monday for Southern Erie (South of I-90), Crawford, Warren and Chautauqua counties. Lake effect snow this evening through Monday morning. Expect 3-5 inches with locally higher amounts**

Changeable weather as November begins, as a strong cold front sweeps through. Wind gusts could be in excess of 45 mph near the Lake Erie shoreline. Lake snows will develop by evening with a slushy coating on grassy surfaces, after sunset. The highest likelihood for 3-5 inches will be for interior sections of Erie county, south of I-90 by Monday morning. It will remain very windy and cold through Monday. Lake snow showers will persist into early Monday, especially in the snow belts, then tapering off by afternoon.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, and Craig Flint 11:25 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.18″ / Month: 0.18″ / Normal: 0.13″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 34.62″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Year: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.3″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:55 AM / Sunset 5:13 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 18 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Windy and cold. Occasional wet snow. Accumulations between 3-5″ South of I-90 by morning. Little, if any near the city of Erie

Low: 35 Erie…27-32 Inland.

Wind: WNW 20-40 G50 Near Lake Erie

MONDAY:

Leftover lake snow fades but wind and cold all day. Wind chills 22-34°

High: Near 40.

Wind: WNW 15-25 G35

MONDAY NIGHT:

Gradual clearing and remaining breezy.

Low: 35 Erie….27-32 inland.

Wind: WNW 15-25.

