Click here for your overnight forecast

It will remain gusty through Sunday night and Monday, too. Expect colder air to bleed over us through Monday and Monday Night. Lake snow and snow showers appear likely by Tuesday, with a minor accumulation possible in the snow belts. Any lake snow showers will fizzle by Wednesday morning but it will remain chilly.

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 11:25 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.22″ / Month: 1.06″ / Normal: 1.94″ / Year: 35.38″ / Normal: 36.43″

Snowfall: SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 2.7″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 2.9″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset 4:58 PM Daylight: 9 Hours 45 Minutes

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Cloudy with rain showers. Rain could mix with wet snow late. Gusty wind continues.

Low: 40 lake shore….32-37 inland.

Wind: SW 20-45 with higher gusts.

MONDAY:

Gusty wind continues and colder with a few rain or snow showers around. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny at times.

High: Near 45

Wind: WSW 20-45

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy and still blustery.

Low: 35 Erie….28-34 Inland.

Wind: WSW 15-30.

