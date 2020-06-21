1  of  2
Breaking News
Coroner’s Office rules death of second victim found in stolen car a homicide with gunshot wound to the head Coroner’s Office rules death of victim found in stolen car a homicide

Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather pattern will be typical summer, as summer is now underway! Remaining very muggy through Sunday, with a few more scattered PM storms developing again on Father’s Day, especially in the afternoon. Any leftover thunder showers die off heading towards sunset.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:30 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.91″ /Normal: 2.52″/ Year: 17.84″/Normal: 17.58″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 65-70

Wind: NW/Variable 4-8

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny with more scattered PM storms developing.

High: 82-87

Wind: SW 5-10…NE Near Lake Erie.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any thunder showers ending then mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 65-70

Wind: S 5-10

MONDAY:

Partly sunny with scattered PM storms.

High: near 85

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar