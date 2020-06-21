Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

The weather pattern will be typical summer, as summer is now underway! Remaining very muggy through Sunday, with a few more scattered PM storms developing again on Father’s Day, especially in the afternoon. Any leftover thunder showers die off heading towards sunset.
Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:30 PM Saturday
Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.91″ /Normal: 2.52″/ Year: 17.84″/Normal: 17.58″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Mainly clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 65-70
Wind: NW/Variable 4-8
SUNDAY:
Partly sunny with more scattered PM storms developing.
High: 82-87
Wind: SW 5-10…NE Near Lake Erie.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Any thunder showers ending then mainly clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 65-70
Wind: S 5-10
MONDAY:
Partly sunny with scattered PM storms.
High: near 85