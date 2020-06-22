Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Repeat weather on Monday with more scattered downpours and thunder showers developing. There could be some localized damaging wind associated with a few thunder showers. Better risk arrives on Tuesday, as a cold front sweeps through. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, again a few storms could become strong or severe. Once the cold front sweeps East, less humid and cooler air filters over us midweek.
Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:24 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.91″ /Normal: 2.64″/ Year: 17.84″/Normal: 17.70″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Localized downpours and storms with gusty winds end, remaining very muggy .
Low: 65-70
Wind: WNW 5-10 becoming light.
MONDAY:
Partly sunny with increasing clouds, again localized downpours and storms by afternoon.
High: near 85
Wind: SE-5
MONDAY NIGHT:
Downpours and storms more widespread through the evening. Remaining very muggy.
Low: 67-72
Wind: S 5-10