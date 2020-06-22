Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Repeat weather on Monday with more scattered downpours and thunder showers developing. There could be some localized damaging wind associated with a few thunder showers. Better risk arrives on Tuesday, as a cold front sweeps through. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, again a few storms could become strong or severe. Once the cold front sweeps East, less humid and cooler air filters over us midweek.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 11:24 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.91″ /Normal: 2.64″/ Year: 17.84″/Normal: 17.70″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset 9:00 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Localized downpours and storms with gusty winds end, remaining very muggy .

Low: 65-70

Wind: WNW 5-10 becoming light.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny with increasing clouds, again localized downpours and storms by afternoon.

High: near 85

Wind: SE-5

MONDAY NIGHT:

Downpours and storms more widespread through the evening. Remaining very muggy.

Low: 67-72

Wind: S 5-10