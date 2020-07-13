Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Quiet weather, as high pressure builds into the region. Could be a brief passing rain shower Monday, as a very weak disturbance quietly slips through. Near perfection Tuesday, as high pressure remains over us. The heat returns, as high pressure strengthens late week. Could be a few passing showers or thunderstorms by late week.

Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 11:26 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.30″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.12″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 59 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or rumble of thunder.

Low: 65 Erie…55-65 Inland & Mountains

Wind: WNW 5-10. Becomes Light.

MONDAY:

Partly sunny with a few spotty showers.

High: 75-80.

Wind: NW 5-15.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 79-84.

