Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Quiet weather, as high pressure builds into the region. Could be a brief passing rain shower Monday, as a very weak disturbance quietly slips through. Near perfection Tuesday, as high pressure remains over us. The heat returns, as high pressure strengthens late week. Could be a few passing showers or thunderstorms by late week.
Meteorologist Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio 11:26 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.30″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.12″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:57 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 59 Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or rumble of thunder.
Low: 65 Erie…55-65 Inland & Mountains
Wind: WNW 5-10. Becomes Light.
MONDAY:
Partly sunny with a few spotty showers.
High: 75-80.
Wind: NW 5-15.
TUESDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 79-84.