Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Rinse and repeat weather pattern through Monday, as several disturbances pass through. Best bet for scattered showers and thunder showers will be areas south of I-90. A stronger cold front will pass through on Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and storms to accompany this cold front. A few storms may contain damaging wind gusts. Cooler and turning less humid by late Tuesday through Wednesday alongside a good deal of sunshine, too. More heat and humidity returning along with scattered storms by late Thursday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 11:26 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.59″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 24.95″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 6:38 AM / Sunset 8:07 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 29 Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Then becoming mainly clear once again.
Low: 69 Erie….65-70 Inland
Wind: NW Then SW 3-9.
MONDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and muggy. Brief pop-up shower or rumble of thunder again in the afternoon.
High: Near 85.
Wind: WSW 5-15.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Gradual clearing and remaining very muggy.
Low: 69 Erie….65-70 Inland.
Wind: SW 5-10.