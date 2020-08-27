Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Increasing humidity as a warm front pushes through overnight…could be a scattered shower or storm. A disturbance laying over the area Thursday afternoon will set the stage for more scattered storms. A few may be severe with damaging wind the primary threat. The highest likelihood will be through afternoon. Again on Friday, expect scattered storms through afternoon with another risk for strong to severe storms. Remnants of Hurricane Laura will make an appearance on Saturday, with some much needed rain. The heaviest will likely occur Saturday morning. Breezy, cooler & drier air by the second half of the weekend!

Meteorologist Craig Flint 11:45 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.06″ /Normal: 2.92″/ Year: 24.21″/Normal: 25.28″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:42 AM / Sunset 8:02 PM Daylight: 13 Hours 20 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Chance for an evening shower or storm. Increasing humidity, too.

Low: 74 Erie….67-72 Inland

Winds: WSW 5-10 increasing 10-20.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny and turning windy. Noticeably higher humidity with scattered showers and storms by mid afternoon….could be a localized strong to severe storm with damaging wind.

High: 85-90.

Wind: WSW 15-25.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Chance for another shower or thunderstorm.

Low: 71 Erie….65-70 inland.

Wind: SW 10-25.

FRIDAY:

Breaks of sun with scattered showers and storms. Again, some storms may become severe with damaging wind.

High: Near 80.