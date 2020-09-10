Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

The front will slowly move south tonight into Thursday, with slightly cooler air. Areas of fog are likely to start off Thursday. Could be a brief sprinkle or shower early as well. Expect stubborn cloudiness trying to give way to some sunshine through the day.

Meteorologist Craig Flint 11:22 PM Wednesday

Precip: WEDNESDAY: 0.00 (though 5PM) /Month: 0.09″ /Normal: 1.21″/ Year: 24.94″/Normal: 27.04″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 6:56 AM / Sunset 7:38 PM Daylight: 12 Hours 42 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clouds near Lake Erie slowly fade this evening. Then partly cloudy to mainly clear, a pleasant night. Watch for areas of fog late.

Low: Near 65 Erie….57-63 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NE 5-10 becoming light south

THURSDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Chance of a sprinkle or shower

High: 77-81

Winds: SW shifting NE 10-15

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and cooler.

High: Near 70.

