Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Area of low pressure will largely remain to the South, but may be close enough to produce some patchy clouds over the southern skies for Sunday night. Temperatures will slowly warm through next week.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom DiVecchio, 11:25 PM Sunday

Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 1.75″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 16.81″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes

OVERNIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance for a brief shower well south of Erie county.

Low: 50-55

Wind: NE 10-25 early….becoming ESE near 5.

MONDAY:

More sunshine and milder

High: 70-75

Wind: ENE 4-8 shifting NE 10-20.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear

Low: Near 55

Wind: NE to SE 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Mainly Sunny

High: 75-80

