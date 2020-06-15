Click Here For Your Overnight Forecast

Area of low pressure will largely remain to the South, but may be close enough to produce some patchy clouds over the southern skies for Sunday night. Temperatures will slowly warm through next week.
Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom DiVecchio, 11:25 PM Sunday
Precip: SUNDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 1.75″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 16.81″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 15 Minutes
OVERNIGHT:
Mainly clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance for a brief shower well south of Erie county.
Low: 50-55
Wind: NE 10-25 early….becoming ESE near 5.
MONDAY:
More sunshine and milder
High: 70-75
Wind: ENE 4-8 shifting NE 10-20.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Mainly clear
Low: Near 55
Wind: NE to SE 5-10.
TUESDAY:
Mainly Sunny
High: 75-80