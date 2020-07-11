Click Here For Your Saturday Night Forecast

It will be much calmer heading into the evening and overnight hours, expect a sturdy breeze through evening then wind speeds diminish over night under a mainly clear to partly cloudy sky. There will be a weak disturbance passing through on Sunday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with only a slight chance for a passing shower or thunder shower. It will be less humid, too. Could be a few lingering showers Monday, but overall enjoyable, with comfortable humidity levels Monday and Tuesday. The heat is back on heading into late next week.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:55 PM Saturday
Precip: SATURDAY: 1.26″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.19″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.01″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 Hours
TONIGHT:
Any lingering rain showers over far eastern sections ending then partly cloudy to mainly clear.
Low: 65 Erie…59-64 Inland & Mountains
Winds: WNW 10-20 through evening then becoming light
SUNDAY:
Less humid. Partly sunny, only a slight chance for passing thunder shower.
High: 79-85.
Wind: WNW 5-15.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly to mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or rumble of thunder.
Low: 65 Erie…59-64 Inland & Mountains
Wind: WNW 5-10.