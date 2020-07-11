Click Here For Your Saturday Night Forecast

It will be much calmer heading into the evening and overnight hours, expect a sturdy breeze through evening then wind speeds diminish over night under a mainly clear to partly cloudy sky. There will be a weak disturbance passing through on Sunday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with only a slight chance for a passing shower or thunder shower. It will be less humid, too. Could be a few lingering showers Monday, but overall enjoyable, with comfortable humidity levels Monday and Tuesday. The heat is back on heading into late next week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins & Craig Flint 6:55 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 1.26″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.51″ /Normal: 1.19″/ Year: 21.45″/Normal: 20.01″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 15 Hours

TONIGHT:

Any lingering rain showers over far eastern sections ending then partly cloudy to mainly clear.

Low: 65 Erie…59-64 Inland & Mountains

Winds: WNW 10-20 through evening then becoming light

SUNDAY:

Less humid. Partly sunny, only a slight chance for passing thunder shower.

High: 79-85.

Wind: WNW 5-15.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly to mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or rumble of thunder.

Low: 65 Erie…59-64 Inland & Mountains

Wind: WNW 5-10.