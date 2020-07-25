Click Here For Your Saturday Night Forecast

Again, expect another warm and summery day on Sunday, as high pressure remains to the south of us locally. A frisky SW breeze will usher more humidity by Sunday into Monday. Expect sunshine to mix with high thin wispy clouds through Sunday. A cold front approaches late Monday, with showers and storms developing especially towards evening. Expect breezy, hot and humid weather through Monday. Less humid, more comfortable air builds over us as the cold front sweeps East late Monday night.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 7:35 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 2.76″ /Normal: 2.81″/ Year: 22.70″/Normal: 21.63″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 6:09 AM / Sunset 8:45 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 36 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Stars and cirrus clouds.

Low: 68 Erie…59-64 Inland & Mountains

Winds: NW 5-10 early evening then becoming light.

SUNDAY:

Breezy, very warm and more humid.

High: 85-90

Wind: WSW 5-10 increasing to 10-20.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, breezy, warm and very humid.

Low: 72 Erie….67-72 Inland & Mountains.

Wind: WSW 10-20.

MONDAY:

Very breezy, hot and humid. Chance of thunderstorms by late day.

High: Near 90.