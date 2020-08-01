Click Here For Your Saturday Night Forecast

Moisture to the south has returned in the form of showers this afternoon and showers and storms are with be with us off and into tonight and Sunday. More humid air for the weekend as well.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, & Craig Flint 6:58 PM Saturday

Precip: FRIDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 3.21″ /Normal: 3.54″/ Year: 23.15″/Normal: 22.36″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 6:15 AM / Sunset 8:39 PM Daylight: 14 Hours 14 Minutes

THIS AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon and maybe a rumble of thunder

High: 77-82.

Wind: SE 5-15.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms becoming more numerous at night…humid with some downpours possible

Low: Near 70 Erie/60s Inland and Mountains

Wind: E-S 5-15 G25

SUNDAY:

Variably Cloudy, Breezy, Warm and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms at Times. Could be locally heavy rain.

High: 78-84.

Wind: S-SW 12-25 G30-35