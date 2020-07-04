Click Here For Your Sunday Morning Forecast

Should be another beauty today with decent sunshine, warm, but it will be a dry heat. Dew points will remain comfortable heading into Sunday, then more hot and humid weather builds heading into next week. Nothing worse than a few isolated thunder showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but not everyone will see a shower. Large high pressure remains over the Great Lakes much of next week. It will strengthen again by late next week. Expect a long run of hot and humid air. The last time Erie had 5 consecutive days of 90° or higher was 32 years ago!

Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio, 6:15 AM Sunday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.44″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.26″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 8 Minutes

SUNDAY:

A dry heat under more sunshine.

High: 83-87 Erie…86-92 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Variable, becoming North 5-10 Near Lake Erie….Light and variable elsewhere.

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear again, muggy, mild.

Low: 65-70 Erie To Meadville. 60-65 Mountains & Warren County.

Wind: Calm.

MONDAY:

Hazy sunshine, hot and more humid.

High: Near 90.