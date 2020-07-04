Click Here For Your Sunday Morning Forecast

Should be another beauty today with decent sunshine, warm, but it will be a dry heat. Dew points will remain comfortable heading into Sunday, then more hot and humid weather builds heading into next week. Nothing worse than a few isolated thunder showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but not everyone will see a shower. Large high pressure remains over the Great Lakes much of next week. It will strengthen again by late next week. Expect a long run of hot and humid air. The last time Erie had 5 consecutive days of 90° or higher was 32 years ago!
Meteorologists Craig Flint and Tom DiVecchio, 6:15 AM Sunday
Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.00″ /Normal: 0.44″/ Year: 19.94″/Normal: 19.26″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:51 AM / Sunset 8:59 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 8 Minutes
SUNDAY:
A dry heat under more sunshine.
High: 83-87 Erie…86-92 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Variable, becoming North 5-10 Near Lake Erie….Light and variable elsewhere.
TONIGHT:
Mainly clear again, muggy, mild.
Low: 65-70 Erie To Meadville. 60-65 Mountains & Warren County.
Wind: Calm.
MONDAY:
Hazy sunshine, hot and more humid.
High: Near 90.