Click Here For Your Sunday Forecast

AS high pressure builds over the Great Lakes, expect more sunshine through the second half of your weekend. There will be a refreshing breeze on Sunday, too. Area of low pressure will largely remain to the South, but may be close enough to produce some patchy clouds over the southern skies for Sunday night. Temperatures will slowly warm through next week.

Meteorologists Craig Flint & Tom Atkins, 11:05 PM Saturday

Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 0.87″ /Normal: 1.62″/ Year: 17.80″/Normal: 16.68″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 5:44 AM / Sunset 8:58 PM Daylight: 15 Hours 14 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Clear, crisp and cool

Low: 48 Erie…38-48 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 becoming ESE 5-10

SUNDAY:

Mainly sunny, refreshing breeze

High: 67 Erie…67-74 Inland

Wind: ESE 3-8 becoming NE 10-25

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mainly clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 50-55

Wind: ENE 7-15

MONDAY:

More sunshine and milder

High: 70-75

