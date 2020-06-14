Click Here For Your Sunday Forecast

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN POSTED FOR CHAUTAUQUA AND MCKEN COUNTIES UNTIL 2 AM

Storms moving out of the area early this morning. As the cold front passes, expect a notable westerly wind to increase, ushering cooler, drier air over us. Any spotty rain showers exit through the morning on Thursday. Becoming partly to mostly sunny and quiet breezy heading into Thursday afternoon.